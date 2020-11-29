Michael Frederick Satre

February 20, 1969-November 14, 2020

Michael Frederick Satre, 51, of Cedar Rapids, IA died Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids.

Mike was born February 20, 1969 at Westover AFB Hospital in Chicopee, MA, the son of Steve Satre of Princeton, IA and Patsy (Wise) Satre, East Moline, IL.

Mike was a graduate of United Township High School, East Moline and Northern Illinois University, DeKalb. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping in the summer at Camp Minneyata. He lettered in swimming and tennis in high school.

He will be buried in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville, Illinois next to his maternal grandparents at a later date.

Survivors include his parents, brothers, Tom Satre, Elmhurst, IL, Andy Satre of Beloit, WI, niece, Taylor Satre of Austin, TX, and nephew, Jason Hulsey of Cleburne, TX.

The compassion, understanding and love extended to Mike by his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and friends meant so much!!

A special thank you to Dennis, Kylie, Elena, DaQuion, Mike, Daniel and George for your heartfelt care and support.

Condolences and/or memories may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com. Memorials to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, 1035 W. Kimberly Rd, Suite 4, Davenport, IA 52806 (namigmv.org) or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 776, PO Box 91, Bettendorf, IA 52722, (vva776.org).