Michael T. Isbell

April 7, 1973-September 30, 2021

DELMAR-Michael T. Isbell, 48, of Delmar, Iowa passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the UnityPoint Hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa.

His graveside service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Delmar, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 3 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa.

Michael Travis was born on April 7, 1973 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Randy Hale and Deb Nissen. Later in his life Allen Isbell adopted Michael. He was a 1991 graduate of the Olin-Oxford Junction High School. He went onto earn a degree in business management at the University of Northern Iowa. On January 11, 1997 he was united in marriage to Jennifer Sams at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Delmar. He worked as a mechanic at Arconic and also as a financial advisor for Primerica. Michael enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, boating, riding his ATV and being outdoors in general. He was a very proud father of all three of his children and loved spending time with his family and friends who will greatly miss him.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Jennifer, three children; Jarrod (Eileen Clausen) Isbell of Bellevue, Cameron Isbell, Piper Isbell both of Delmar, his mother Deb Nissen, his grandma Thelma Nissen, a sister Dani (Dusty) Pratt of New Liberty, a brother Ryan (Shae) Hale of Lisbon.

He is preceded in death by his great grandma Ethel Durkop, biological father Randy Hale, adoptive father Alan Isbell, mother and father-in-law Kathleen and Philip Sams and his best friend and brother-in-law Matt Sams.

