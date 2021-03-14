Michael Leroy Jones

November 9, 1953-March 11, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Michael Leroy Jones, 67, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport and Burlington, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Higley Mansion Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Numa Cemetery, Numa, Iowa.

Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Mike's tribute wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Survivors include his mother, Thelma Jones; children, Shannon (Andy) Pearson, Tracy (Shawn Fritz) Tanner, and Lee (Gwen) Jones; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cody, Grace, Molly, and Riley; sister, Sharon Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was born November 9, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Roy and Thelma (Anglen) Jones. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1972. On October 9, 1976, he married Cheryl Ostino in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Mike worked for many years as a CNC operator at J.I. Case Co. in Burlington. His handyman skills will be remembered by his family and friends. Mike could fix anything! He enjoyed creating things with his woodworking and stained-glass skills.

In his spare time, you could find him fishing, playing disc golf, and riding his Harley. Mike also loved his farm. He and Cheryl grew berries of all kinds and developed several conservation projects.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy; wife, Cheryl; and brother, Don Jones.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial bench.