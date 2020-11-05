Menu
Michael Keith Thoma
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1946
DIED
November 3, 2020

Michael Keith Thoma

May 31, 1946-November 3, 2020

BETTENDORF-Michael Keith Thoma, age 74, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Durant, Iowa and Clermont, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Genesis Health System- East, Davenport. A memorial gathering will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Masks are required. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date in God's Acres Cemetery in Clermont, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Clermont Historical Society or to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Michael was born in Postville, Iowa on May 31, 1946, the son of Keith and Chrystol L. (Miller) Thoma. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1964. After graduation, Mike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Mike married Lana Schlotfeldt-Jungjohann on December 31, 1970 in Bettendorf.

Mike received his degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Des Moines Area Community College. He owned and operated M.T. Bar, later called the Woodshed in Eldridge, Iowa from 1973-1977. In 1978, Mike was hired as the Executive Chef for the "Iowa Machine Shed" in Davenport. Mike won numerous awards from the Iowa Pork Producers and many of his recipes are still on the menu today. He later became a partner in Iowa Trucking Company and Gramma's Kitchen restaurants in Walcott, Iowa until his retirement. In his retirement, Mike continued to consult for Heart of America Restaurants for several years.

Mike loved his country fiercely. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He also loved hunting, wildlife conservation, all manner of firearms, cigars, B&B, Old Milwaukee and Clint Eastwood movies. Being the heart of the Thoma family, he always wanted us to observe the traditions set forth by our elders. He always managed to bring the holiday cheer (Rumplemintz toasts) and to keep each other close, even when separated by thousands of miles.

Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Lana of Bettendorf; two sons, Keith (Keri) Thoma of Nashville, TN and David (Sharon) Jungjohann of Bettendorf, IA; one daughter, Kathy (Ron) Cravatta of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his brothers, Jeffrey (Bonnie Staggs) Thoma of Durant, Christie Thoma of Durant, Tom (Trudy) Hansen of Enoch, UT and Ron (Kristy) Hansen of Durant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Oliver Hansen; his daughter, Brandi Thoma; his brother, Mark Hansen; and a sister-in-law, Carol Thoma.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Mikes passing will leave a big hole in our family. He and Lana hosted many Christmas gatherings and Fourth of July parties including fireworks. When we were younger we spent many nights at the farmhouse playing Racehorse Rummy, lots of laughs and good memories. Times on the river and up at the lake house, he will be missed by many, love you brother-in-love
Gail Kruse
Family
November 4, 2020
You have our sincere sympathies. I remember Mike driving around in that Javelin AMX he had, that was one nice car!
Dick & Julie Otto
November 4, 2020
Sincere sympathy to your family . I went to high school with Mike & was so sorry to hear of his death. I am having surgery on the day of his visitation so will be unable to attend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you . Rest In Peace Mike. You will be missed!
Ronald & Connie Shelangoski
Classmate
November 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of you loss.
Teresa Keller
November 4, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
November 4, 2020