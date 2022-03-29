Michael Matthew Moritz

November 3, 1954-March 27, 2022

DAVENPORT-Michael Matthew Moritz, 67, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. There will be a celebration of his life, Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2- 4 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mike was born in Chicago on November 3, 1954. He was the son of Henry and Joan (Peterson) Moritz. He served in the US Air Force at the later end of the Vietnam War. He married Darlene McIntyre on September 17, 1983 in Davenport. He received his Bachelor Degree from St. Ambrose University. He served his machinist apprenticeship from 1977 until 1980 at the Rock Island Arsenal. He first was a NC Machinist, then NC Programmer and finally a Computer Specialist. Mike then went to work for John Deere in 1999 where he was an Internet Specialist, retiring in 2016.

He loved riding his Harley Motorcycle, acquiring over 50,000 miles. He loved being with his family and was an active member of the Boy Scouts where he served as an Assistant Scout Master with Troop 43 of Davenport. He belonged to NVAR (National Veterans Awareness Ride) and an Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor Member.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Darlene, sons: Bryan (Emily) Moritz, Twin Cities, MN and Jeffrey (Jane Schaefer), Leadville, CO, grandchildren: Daniel and Ellen, his mother, Joan Moritz, Cincinnati, OH, sisters: Kathie Widener, Indiana, formerly of Ohio and Cyndi Hedrick, Cincinnati, OH; several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and his beloved cats, Ringer and PugZ. His father and a brother-in-law, Tim Hedrick preceded him in death.