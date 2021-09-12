Michael A. Nagle

August 3, 1959-September 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Michael A. Nagle, 62, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:00a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. His family will greet friends at church prior to mass from 9:00a.m. until 10:00a.m. Memorials may be made to Vera French Housing. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, assisted his family with arrangements. Michael passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his residence.

Michael Alan Nagle was born August 3, 1959 in Davenport, a son of John and Corrine (Otten) Nagle. He was a 1977 graduate of West High School and worked as a janitor at Vera French Housing.

Mike was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He loved fishing and following Iowa Hawkeyes' sports.

Those left to honor Mike's memory include his siblings: his sisters, Nancy Books, Greensboro, North Carolina, Peggy Nagle, Kettering, Ohio; his brothers James (Kathy) Nagle, William Nagle and John (Rita) Nagle, all of Davenport; as well as 11 loving nieces and nephews, and 15 great nieces and nephews, along with extended family and the many friends from Vera French.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Patrick Nagle, a sister-in-law, Julie Bold and a brother-in-law, David Books.

