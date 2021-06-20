Michael Nicholson

November 6, 1949-June 17, 2021

Michael "Mike" Marvin Nicholson passed from this life on June 17, 2021 in Rock Island, Illinois, surrounded by his wife and children. Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4-6pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A, Moline Illinois with the Rosary at 3:30pm. Services will be at Rafferty on Tuesday, June 22nd at 9:30am, and burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Cemetery.

Mike was born November 6, 1949 in Moline, Illinois to Marvin and Julia Nicholson. He married his soul mate and best friend, Carol D. Nicholson on September 6, 1975.

Mike served his country in the National Guard as a cook, which is where he discovered his love of cooking. For the past several years, he especially loved preparing meals and sharing pictures on Facebook, entertaining all of his friends.

Mike was a Manager for Eagle Food Centers for over 20 years. He was often called on to open new stores and was very dedicated to the company. He was well liked and respected by many. He later went on to be a District Manager with Voortman Cookies, and then Manager of PetCo and Dollar General.

Mike loved to go for daily rides with his wife and fur baby, and they both have an empty void with him gone. In his younger years, he loved to hunt. He loved woodworking and was very creative with his ideas. He also loved to fish, and went with his grandson as much as his health conditions would allow.

Mike is survived by his wife Carol; his children: Tony Nicholson, Cindy (Matt) Poell, Tracy Nicholson and Michelle (Deren) Batterson, and his grandchildren: Samantha Molck, Alyssa Molck, Ashley Nicholson, Erin Nicholson, Jacob Batterson, Matthew Carver, Jacob Poell, Janey Batterson, several great-grandchildren and his fur baby Bella Rose.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia and Marvin, and siblings Jeffrey and Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to your local animal shelter.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.