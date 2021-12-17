Michael T. Stark

November 30, 1961-December 14, 2021

Michael T. Stark, 60, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home, with a Masonic service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Michael was born on November 30, 1961 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Willis R. and Carol J. (Baumbach) Stark Jr. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1980 and later achieved his degree from Hamilton Technical College. He worked as an engineer at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Michael was a member of the Masons and the Shriners. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching movies, and playing video games. Most of all, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory are his daughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Bernard of Independence, Iowa, Jennifer (Travis Heinz) Stark of Urbana, Iowa; four grandchildren, Kiaria, Layne, Adelyn, and Mason; sister, Carol (DeWayne) Reding of LeClaire, Iowa; brothers, Jeff (Julie) Stark of Lake Wells, Florida, Bob (Sherry) Stark of Bettendorf; cousin and best friend, Don (Heidi) Swearinger of Bettendorf; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Kayden.

