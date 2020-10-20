Michael W Squires

October 27, 1946-October 17, 2020

Funeral services for Mike will be at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Mike passed away 10/17/20.

Michael W Squires was born on October 27, 1946, to Charles W & Patsy R. Squires in Davenport, Iowa. After graduating high school in 1964, Mike joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965. He served his military time during the Viet Nam War, through 1969 when he was honorably discharged.

Mike and his wife Jacalyn (Jackie) Redfearn dated in high school. They married in 1967 and lived in Wichita, Kansas where Mike was stationed at the time which was McConnell Air-Force Base. After he received his discharge in 1969, they came back to Davenport. Mike was hired on with Alcoa and earned a machinist apprenticeship. He then worked as a machinist for the next 36 years at Alcoa.

He loved animals, spent many hours feeding all the birds in the neighborhood. He especially loved Cardinals, birds and the baseball team! He also loved watching the University of Iowa football, basketball, and wrestling teams.

After Mike and Jackie moved back to Davenport, they got interested in old cars. Close to their hearts were Chevrolet Corvairs. Mike had a Corvair when they dated, plus the first "new" car they bought together as husband and wife was a 1967 Corvair. Mike restored several Corvairs during the years. He and Jackie wen to conventions, swap meets, and auctions looking for parts for over 30 years.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Jackie, as well as his 2 sons, Brian (Jeanne) Squires of Mount Vernon, Iowa and Daniel (Susan) Squires of North Liberty, Iowa. 7 grandchildren which include 2 new granddaughters Dan and Susan recently adopted, and 1 great grandchild, and sister-in-law Jean Beaver of Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation services will be on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in the Chapel. Services will resume on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Cunnick-Collins at 11:00am. The family requests that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing requirements. All online condolences can be made at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Memorials may be made in Mike's name to any of the local NO-KILL animal shelters.

Preceding Mike in death were his parents, mother-in-law Florence Redfearn, and his only sibling, Sharon (Sherry) Thiering in 2015, and his brother-in-law Ron Thiering in 2019.