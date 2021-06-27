Michael "Mike" White

March 19, 1952-June 17, 2021

Michael "Mike" White, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. A visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mike was born on March 19th, 1952 to the late Harvey and Peggy White in Sedalia, MO. Mike was one of five kids with whom he remained close to and had many great childhood memories. In 1974 he graduated with a B.S. Degree in Christian Education and Camping from Calvary Bible College. He was named Outstanding Student in the college's department of Christian education and named Outstanding Sportsman playing on the baseball, basketball, golf, and cross-country teams.

Mike and June were married for 42 years, together they shared two children and five grandchildren. Upon graduating from college Mike was a Youth Minister and later went on to work as an Agent for Shelter Insurance and Northwestern Mutual Life. In 2011 Mike started his own employee benefits insurance agency with his son Ryan. His daughter Keely later joined them as an Advisor. He loved going to the office every day working with his kids and helping his clients. He was very proud to know that his kids were there to carry on his legacy in the family business.

Mike lived and loved life to the fullest. His favorite phrase was "I'm Livin' the Dream." Every day was an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. His Grandkids, who referred to him as Papa Buzz, adored him and if you spoke with Mike for even a few minutes you would know that they were his world. In Mike's free time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, golf, pickleball, and walking the dog.

For many years Mike served on the State of Iowa Board of Directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was a past Chairman of the local Riverbend Make-A-Wish Board, worked with families as a Wish Granter, and helped with countless fundraisers throughout the years. Mike also served on the board of directors for the non-profits Jordan's Joy and Skills Inc.

Mike leaves behind many family members and friends he truly cherished. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Ponca Bible Camp in Ponca, AR and the Quad City Pickleball Club. Ponca Bible Camp is where Mike and his brothers came to know Christ. The Christian camp changed his life which is why he chose to go into youth ministry.

The way he lived his life can be summarized by one of his favorite and often repeated quotes from Jon Gordon: "The goal in life is to live young, have fun, and arrive at your final destination - as late as possible - with a smile on your face, because this would mean that you truly enjoyed the ride."

Those left to honor his memory include his wife June and their children: Ryan (Molly) White, Keely (Aaron) Anderson; 5 grandchildren Matthew White, Lucas White, Hunter Danay, Raelynn Anderson and Shea Anderson.