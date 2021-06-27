Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael "Mike" White
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Michael "Mike" White

March 19, 1952-June 17, 2021

Michael "Mike" White, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. A visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family invites you to share a comment or your favorite memory of Mike on the Weerts Funeral Home website at www.weertsfh.com. They will be creating a book with the memories shared.

Mike was born on March 19th, 1952 to the late Harvey and Peggy White in Sedalia, MO. Mike was one of five kids with whom he remained close to and had many great childhood memories. In 1974 he graduated with a B.S. Degree in Christian Education and Camping from Calvary Bible College. He was named Outstanding Student in the college's department of Christian education and named Outstanding Sportsman playing on the baseball, basketball, golf, and cross-country teams.

Mike and June were married for 42 years, together they shared two children and five grandchildren. Upon graduating from college Mike was a Youth Minister and later went on to work as an Agent for Shelter Insurance and Northwestern Mutual Life. In 2011 Mike started his own employee benefits insurance agency with his son Ryan. His daughter Keely later joined them as an Advisor. He loved going to the office every day working with his kids and helping his clients. He was very proud to know that his kids were there to carry on his legacy in the family business.

Mike lived and loved life to the fullest. His favorite phrase was "I'm Livin' the Dream." Every day was an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. His Grandkids, who referred to him as Papa Buzz, adored him and if you spoke with Mike for even a few minutes you would know that they were his world. In Mike's free time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, golf, pickleball, and walking the dog.

For many years Mike served on the State of Iowa Board of Directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was a past Chairman of the local Riverbend Make-A-Wish Board, worked with families as a Wish Granter, and helped with countless fundraisers throughout the years. Mike also served on the board of directors for the non-profits Jordan's Joy and Skills Inc.

Mike leaves behind many family members and friends he truly cherished. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Ponca Bible Camp in Ponca, AR and the Quad City Pickleball Club. Ponca Bible Camp is where Mike and his brothers came to know Christ. The Christian camp changed his life which is why he chose to go into youth ministry.

The way he lived his life can be summarized by one of his favorite and often repeated quotes from Jon Gordon: "The goal in life is to live young, have fun, and arrive at your final destination - as late as possible - with a smile on your face, because this would mean that you truly enjoyed the ride."

Those left to honor his memory include his wife June and their children: Ryan (Molly) White, Keely (Aaron) Anderson; 5 grandchildren Matthew White, Lucas White, Hunter Danay, Raelynn Anderson and Shea Anderson.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My sympathy to you and your family, Lots of great memories of Mike when he was our Youth Pastor at Mulford Church. He was a great leader and a mentor.
Amy Boynton(Levinson)
Other
July 3, 2021
Mike & June stayed in our home on RAGBRAI, years back. Within the first 5 minutes, Mother accepted him in as a member of the family! And to think she had been hesitant, having someone stay overnight that she had never met. With RAGBRAI in Anamosa overnight again this year, it brought back MANY good memories of the White and Barsness riders. Mike being sprawled out on the couch, joining the conversation in between snores! He lived life well! The life of a loved one is never lost. Its influence goes on, through all the lives, it ever touched. May the Lord Bless Mike, and welcome him home.
Jeanie Meehan
Other
July 2, 2021
Bruce and Karen Timlin
June 29, 2021
The Bailey children remember Mike and his brothers and sister with fond memories of playing together as children. Mike was in my class at Washington elementary school. I remember one time when we all went to Liberty Park Mike and one of his brothers started fighting and I tried to break them up! Big mistake. They added me to the mix! Last time I tried to break up a fight! LOL. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time of adjusting without Mike. May God grant you peace.
Susan Bailey
Friend
June 29, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. My heart goes out to you, June, and your children and grandchildren.
Margaret Lake
Friend
June 28, 2021
Mike is such a lovely man. We are blessed to know him. We loved spending time with him at Make a Wish events. We especially loved hearing him talk about his children. His love and pride for them was powerful. We pray for comfort of family and friends. Sincerely, Chris and Shari
Chris and Shari Terry
Other
June 28, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Mike´s sudden passing. He was a long time previous client of mine, years ago, and always enjoyed conversations with him. Prayers to the family and friends of Mike.
Nancy Vinger
Work
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results