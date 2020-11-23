Michelle Christine Davis

April 11, 1949-November 15, 2020

Michelle Christine Davis was born on April 11th, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa. She was a registered nurse, mother of three, and graduate of Marycrest College (70). Her brother John Marron remembers her as a cheerleader, scholar, lover of dogs, and all around vivacious personality. She passed away of respiratory failure secondary to the COVID-19 virus at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa on Sunday November 15th at 11:20 am.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Nadine Louise Hanssen and John Bernard Marron, and her grandparents, Leona Vanatta, John Louis Hanssen (Mr. Hardware & Vanderveer Rose/Tulip Garden Conservatory), Sadie Fessler, and Bernard Marron.

Michelle was the oldest daughter of 10 siblings. She grew up in Davenport Iowa with her mother Nadine and her siblings John Marron, Patrick Ryan, Kim Ryan, Heidi Cruson, and Darcey Liljequist. Her father, John Bernard Marron, moved to Arizona and gave her siblings Terry Marron, Sean Marron, Kathy Marron, and Tim Marron. At Davenport Central HS ('67) she loved her studies and being an acrobatic dancer.

She proudly gave birth to her first son Brenton Davis in 1971 while living in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she later completed her nurse's training. She married and later divorced John Wright, a Vietnam veteran and All-State fullback football player. After moving to Fairfax, Virginia, Michelle married Mark Davis, MD and continued nursing. She converted to reform Judaism and became Social Director for the sisterhood of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, where she was also a tennis star. She happily gave birth to Jeremy Davis (Zusha Yonteff) of Baltimore, MD in 1979, and then Rachel Enos of Burke, VA in 1981. Her surviving children love her very much: Brenton is a photographer currently living in Utica, NY. Zusha is married to Elisheva Yonteff and they have Asher, Levi, Chava, and Nechama. Rachel is a special educator and behavior therapist who lives in Burke, VA with her husband Michael Enos and son Oliver. Shelly's family was large and included: Quintcey, Beth, Ellianna, Hudson, Cooper, Matt, Maybelle, Ethan, Dianna, Corey, Makayla, Galey, Maggie, Elizabeth, Brock, Teresa, Blake, Ella, Olivia, Jack, Marin, Angel, Zack, and Kari.

In 1999, Michelle returned to the Quad Cities in Iowa to work as a nurse at Manor Care, do community work and enjoy the annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival. Well known for her raconteuse sharp wit, athleticism, and beauty, Shell reveled in her 5 grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Michelle did not have an easy life, but she persevered and will be remembered for her humor and love of family.

May the road rise to meet you. The wind be always at your back. The sun warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again may all beings great & small hold you in our heart & soul.

Bless you dear sister, mother, daughter, nurse, grandmother, aunt, & friend.

Baruch Hashem. Peace and love on your journey home.

- Adapted by John Marron from a traditional Gaelic blessing

