Michelle L. Wiseman
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Michelle L. Wiseman

May 25, 1972-December 23, 2021

BETTENDORF-Michelle L. Wiseman, 49, of Davenport passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Michelle was born May 25, 1972 in Ottumwa, Iowa, a daughter of Larry & Peggy (LaMar) Wiseman. Michelle loved collecting wolf items, watching her brother race his stock car, having a beer, attending family gatherings, and most importantly spending time with her daughter, Lacie.

Survivors include her daughter, Lacie Wiseman; mother, Peggy Wiseman; brothers: Larry (Christine) Wiseman & Brian (McKenzie) Wiseman; sister Tanya Wiseman; niece Alysa; and nephews: Zachary, Caden, Landen, & Damion.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father Larry Wiseman Sr., Grandparents Albert & Elsie Wiseman, Daisy & James LaMar; and a great nephew, Adriel Wiseman-Donelson.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle, I have not seen you in years but have fond memories of you my cousin. May you Rest In Peace and be in a better place now prior to your illness. To Michelle's family - I'm so sorry for your loss, know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Tony
Tony Wiseman
January 1, 2022
