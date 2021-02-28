Menu
Mike Drueen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Mike Drueen

October 6, 1932-February 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Mike Drueen, 88, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at home in Sahuarita, AZ. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Services can also be viewed online at www.facebook.com/WeertsFuneral. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Mike was born October 6, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, to Emil and Elizabeth (Machaltz) Drueen. He graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1950. Mike served in Korea with the US Army. He married Dolores Peiffer on February 14, 1970 in Stockton, California where he gained two stepchildren, Robert and Robin. Mike was employed by USPS and Sharpe Army Depot. He moved to Davenport in 1979, where he worked as a machinist at the RI Arsenal until retirement in 1993.

In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, traveling, golfing, playing piano, RC airplanes, and dancing. He volunteered at Gilda's Club, APRIS, (QCA) and Friends in Deed (AZ).

Mike was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for several years, where he taught confirmation. He was an avid reader and classical music enthusiast. Mike's family was his world and they adored him. He will be remembered for his kindness, humor, selflessness, and cheery disposition.

He is survived by grandchildren Shannon (Chuck) Field of Sahuarita, Arizona, Emmett James of Valley Springs, California, Nicole (Paul) Byrd of Ankeny, Iowa, great grandchildren; Abigail, Breanna, and Charlee Field, Katherine Dahl, Chloe, Benjamin, Olivia, Anna, Ellie, and Michael Byrd, along with nieces and nephews Gene (Jo Ann) Drueen, Ed Schoenenberger, Arleen Lindstrom, Georgene (Rich) Werle and Art Schoenenberger. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dolores, brother Eugene and sister Eileen, best friend Joe Myers, children Robert Segoviano and Robin James.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Mar
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My son at the time, 2002 or or about, played golf with Mike and his Grand daughter on quite a few mornings at Olathea golf course. We enjoyed their company and remember them both fondly. I lost John in im 2015 to a motor cycle accident. I hope Mike and John will meet again.
Gary Goodman
March 2, 2021
