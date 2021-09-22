Mike Mitchell

August 1, 1945-April 6, 2020

A memorial celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat. Sept. 25th at Forest Grove Park in Bettendorf. Mike passed in April 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease in Phoenix, AZ. COVID restrictions prevented a memorial until now. Come join us in celebrating Mike's life and exchange memories of him just the way he would have wanted. With a bunch of good people, good food and beer. Fried chicken (Mike's favorite) will be provided. Please bring a side and whatever you want to drink, no glass bottles please.