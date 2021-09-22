Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mike Mitchell
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Mike Mitchell

August 1, 1945-April 6, 2020

A memorial celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat. Sept. 25th at Forest Grove Park in Bettendorf. Mike passed in April 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease in Phoenix, AZ. COVID restrictions prevented a memorial until now. Come join us in celebrating Mike's life and exchange memories of him just the way he would have wanted. With a bunch of good people, good food and beer. Fried chicken (Mike's favorite) will be provided. Please bring a side and whatever you want to drink, no glass bottles please.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Forest Grove Park
Bettendorf, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.