Mildred "Midge" Richardson

December 13, 1932 - November 1, 2020

Davenport - Funeral services for Mildred "Midge" Richardson, 87, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Midge died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan, Davenport.

Mildred C. Botkin was born on December 13, 1932 in Davenport, a daughter of Ivan and Irma (Ladehoff) Botkin. She married Henry "Hank" Richardson on October 13, 1978. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2009.

Midge retired from the Hansaloy Corporation in 1998 after 11-plus years of service. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels and enjoyed watching the Triple Crown horse races.

Midge is survived by her daughter, Gail Silkwood, Davenport, step-son, J. Thurlo (Trinette) Richardson, Big Rock, Iowa, their children: Angel, Candi, and Shane, and their grandchildren: Joanna, River, and Harlow; step-son, Stewart Richardson, Texas; sister, Joyce Bell, Seattle, Washington, a special niece, Sharon (Darrell) Iossi, Bettendorf, many other nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Peggy Rohm, Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers, and her beloved Jack Russell Terrier of 16 ½ years, Rusty.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.