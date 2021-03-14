Mildred J. Trujillo

July 27, 1935-March 5, 2021

OMAHA, NE-Funeral services for Mildred J. Trujillo, 86, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Fulton, Illinois, will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, March 19th at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Mildred passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hillcrest Country Estate Cottages in Papillion, Nebraska.

Mildred Jean McCann was born on July 27, 1935 in Dixon, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Burhart) McCann. She married James "Santiago" Trujillo on September 6, 1951 in Rock Island, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2012. Mildred worked at General Electric, Morrison, Illinois as a Machine Operator for 11 years, retiring on July 1, 2000.

Survivors include her son: David (Colleen) Trujillo of Omaha, Nebraska; her grandchildren, Sabrina Trujillo, Tavis (Sandra) Trujillo, Nathan Trujillo, Quentin (Jennifer) Trujillo, her great-grandchildren; Madyson, Logan, Issabella, Morgan, Joseph, Tucker, Stone, Alexis, and her brothers; Tom McCann and Dan McCann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, James Brian Trujillo.

Memorials may be directed to Gilda's Club, Davenport. Iowa or the Bettendorf Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.