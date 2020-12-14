Pleasant Valley-Mildred E. Ven Horst, 97, a resident of Grand Haven Retirement Community, Eldridge, formerly of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020.
Mildred Evelyn Schnoor was born November 13, 1923 in Davenport. She attended Davenport schools. She was united in marriage to Harry Albert Ven Horst on April 12, 1944 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. They were blessed with over 72 years of marriage before Harry's passing on January 4, 2017. They created and leave behind a legacy of family including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; something that neither of them could have imagined when they met so many years ago at a dance.
Mildred was truly Harry's partner. They farmed together their entire married life and she was always willing to help; milking the cows or assisting in any job that was necessary. She was affectionally known as the "egg lady." She was a female entrepreneur, running her egg business, selling to local restaurants. Mildred also had a large garden on their farm and enjoyed canning.
Mildred was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, volunteering many hours at the McAnthony's Window. She was full of faith and a spiritual woman, regularly attending Bible studies in her early years.
Mildred was also a member of the Farm Bureau and other service organizations. She was a part of many card clubs and enjoyed nights out dancing with Harry.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses, Nancy (Wayne, deceased) Jones, Bettendorf, Mary (Doug) Stimpson, Bettendorf, Karen (Rod) Kluever, Delmar, Iowa, Marsha (Dr. Mike) Beck, LeClaire, and Scott (Annette) Ven Horst, Eldridge, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Suzy (Robert, deceased)Ven Horst, Bettendorf, grandchildren, Amy Ven Horst (Nick), Matt (Jen) Ven Horst, Jake Ven Horst, Kate (Justin) Trine, TJ "Timothy" Jones, Denise (Dan) Festerling, Tracey (Jeff) Bennett, Troy (Jenny) Stimpson, Jason (Jessica) Kluever, Lucas (Melanie) Kluever, Tara (Rob) Rudolphi, Jenni (Kale) Petersen, Jeremy (Megann) Beck, Kristin (Greg) Anfinson, Courtney Ven Horst, Ashley Ven Horst, Brandon Ven Horst; 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Schlapkohl, Durant; sister-in-law, Norma Schnoor, Corpus Christi, Texas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herman (Sally) Ven Horst, Bettendorf.
In addition to her husband, Harry, Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Robert in April of 2020, a son-in-law, Wayne Jones and siblings, Robert Schnoor, Arlene Holst, and Marjorie Ven Horst. May they rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Camp Courageous or a charity of your choice
