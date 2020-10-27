Menu
Milford G. Habben

July 4, 1940-October 17, 2020

MORRISON-Milford G. Habben, 80 of Morrison, IL, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

A private family funeral visitation and service will be held, with Rev. Joel McClellan of Coleta United Methodist Church officiating. A public graveside service will be held at West Genesee Grove Cemetery in Coleta, IL, at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association.

Milford was born July 4, 1940, at home in Clyde Township, rural Whiteside County, IL, to Reinhard and Vera (Pierce) Habben. Milford married JoAnne Patrick on July 6, 1964, in Santa Cruz, CA. She died July 17, 2008. In his early years, Milford drove truck for Republic Van Lines, a moving company. After marriage, he was a dairy farmer in the rural Chadwick and Morrison area for many years. In the early 1990's he allowed his son to take over some of the farming operations and he returned to his passion of truck driving, working for Clausen's Trucking until retiring in 2009. Milford attended Coleta United Methodist Church and served on the Clyde Township Board for several years.

Survivors include one daughter, Cathie (Mike) Downs of Chadwick, IL; one son, Don (Nikki) Habben of Bettendorf, IA; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Hires, Amanda Lyne Bennett, Taylor Kasia Luebbe, and Grace Jordan Habben; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Judy (Donald) Burmeister of DeWitt, IA; Mrs. Velma Norton of Freeport, IL; Beverly (Ken) Etheridge of Lena, IL; and Donna (Tom) Ardwin of Bloomfield, CO; and a very close friend, Anna Cheshier of Sterling, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife; two sisters, Merna Habben Janvrin-Muschal and Carol Albrecht; two brothers, Norman and Ronald L. Habben.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
