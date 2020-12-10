Menu
Milton H. "Scoop" Spidle Jr.
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Milton "Scoop" H. Spidle Jr.

June 15, 1957-December 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Milton "Scoop" H. Spidle Jr., 63, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. A live-stream funeral will be broadcast at 2 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressy.com/live-stream. A private family visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Milton was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 15, 1957, a son of Milton H. Sr. and Gloria Defenbaugh Spidle. He married Laura Ford on October 17, 1992 in Moline.

Milton believed in hard work and was proud to support his family. He worked as a detailer for Courtesy Car Dealership and for Vonachen Services assisting Modern Woodman of America since 1989.

Milton enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and working on cars. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and NASCAR. Milton loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Laura Spidle, Rock Island; children, Michelle Jennings, East Moline, Aimee (Rob) York, Katie (Nick) York, Vanessa (Dominic "Roscoe") Spidle and Emily Spidle, all of Rock Island and Milton E. Spidle, Matthew Spidle and Marlena Walsh; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Marbry, Alton, Ill., Fred "Butch" (Pam) Spidle, Davenport, Tina (Raymond) Sheets, Davenport and Lyelle Barajas, Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Leo, Jake and Helen Ford.

The family extends a special thank you to the UnityPoint nurses in ICU for the wonderful care they extended to Scoop!

Online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Dec
12
Funeral
2:00p.m.
www.wheelanpressy.com/live-stream
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies and condolences to the family of Milt. I worked with him at KIMCO back in the 80's...he would stop by the office everyday before heading over to MWA....a quiet kinda guy but I always enjoyed his visits. This time of year, he would talk about his love of putting up the Christmas lights on your home, and having his family all gathered together....prayers for the family that your memories carry you through these very difficult times.
Donna j Youngs
December 15, 2020
Laura, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. I hope that the many wonderful memories you have together will be comforting.
Beth (Jeskie) Mahlo
December 11, 2020
