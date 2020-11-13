Mrs. Minnie Pearl Hardy

August 6, 1939-November 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mrs. Minnie Pearl Hardy 81, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home in the presence of her loving family.

THERE IS NO SERVICE SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME. We will have a Memorial Service later.

Minnie Pearl Clinton was born in Meridian, Mississippi on August 6, 1939 to Jessie and Viola (Creer) Clinton. She was the sixth of thirteen children born to this union. Minnie received her formal education in the Mississippi School System. Both parents preceded her in death.

Minnie Clinton married Clyde Hardy, Sr. in 1957 in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. To their union, came five children. Minnie spent many years as a wonderful homemaker to her family. In 1974, she embarked on a new career as a Certified Nurse's Assistant for the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa, where she retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, spending time with her family and watching her favorite team, The Chicago Cubs! "Go Cubs"!!!

Minnie leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters: Diane (Maurice) Mosley of Davenport, IA; Viola "Becky" Bassett of Conyers, GA; and Vivian (Philip) Pierre-Louis of Miramar, FL. Brothers: William (Bessie) Clinton, Austell, GA; Abraham Clinton, Ernest (Diane) Clinton of Davenport, IA. Sisters: Sarah (Robert) Ankum and Essie (Wilson) Thomas of Davenport, IA and Betty Ann Rogers, Rock Island, Illinois.

She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and many friends to mourn her passing.

Minnie was preceded in death by her beloved parents Jessie and Viola Clinton. Her sons: Clyde Hardy, Jr. and Flint Hardy. Her brothers: Johnny, Jessie, Tommie, and Hubert Clinton. Her sisters: Arlean Peterson and Evangelist Sylvia Wilson. A nephew, Bobbie Clinton and her special companion "Big John" Lathan.

