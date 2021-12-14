Miriam E. Burks

August 22, 1929-December 10, 2021

Miriam E, Burks, 92, of Davenport, IA, went home to the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12- 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, at New Life Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. In Miriam's honor, please accessorize with something lavender, her favorite color. She will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center or New Life Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Miriam was born August 22, 1929, to Fred and Lela (Christian) Harrell in Florence, SC. On March 2, 1968 she married Harold R. Burks in Davenport, IA. She worked for 19 ½ years with the Davenport School District and later volunteered reading to kindergarten students at Wilson and Johnson Elementary.

Miriam was a kind and spiritual woman. She loved everything lavender. She also liked cooking, especially biscuits and grits, and feeding the birds and squirrels. Miriam was a member of the Moose Lodge for over 25 years and also bowled for over 35 years. More than anything she loved her family, and was very proud of her grandchildren, especially Jennifer, with whom she raised. Miriam enjoyed weekly bible study group and luncheons. She had a love for Nutter Butter cookies.

Those honoring her memory include son, Bernard Michael Krieger; sister, Shelvia McDermott; grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Hushagen, Brian (Carolyn) Dickens, Bree Dickens, Terry Krieger II, Destiny Little, and Danelle Deierling; numerous great grandchildren; nephews and nieces, especially niece, Sharon (Dave) Waugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold R. Burks; sons, Charles Dickens and Terry Krieger; and siblings, Fred, Jr., David, Randolph, Marvin, Alice and Lorraine.

The family would like to thank her friends at New Life Baptist Church for their love and friendship.