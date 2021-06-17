Missionary Doris Reid

April 15, 1940-June 9, 2021

Funeral services for Missionary Doris Reid will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Penetcostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley Street, Davenport. She departed this life on Wednesday, June 9, at the Ivy.

Missionary Doris Reid 81, born April 15, 1940 to Cleo and Cora Lee Smith, Cotton Plant Arkansas. She attended Cotton Plant Vocational High School where she enjoyed singing opera and obtained a scholorship of music. She also attended Sawyer Business College. State of Iowa child Care Home Certification of Registration Level 2

She married Pastor Taggart Charles Reid September 20, 1958 in Cotton Plant Arkansas. She received Christ at an early age and continued her journey as the First Lady of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ, as well as Shiliam Avenue Church of God in Christ - Waterloo, Iowa. She served as State Chairlady of Home In Foreign Mission, Iowa Jurisdiction. She was the Music and Fine Arts Director and enjoyed writing and directing plays, and teaching music for many years. Certificate of Excellence by Quad Cities Gospel Music and Arts Workshop, Inc.

She is survived by the love of her life Elder T.C Reid, Daughters, Ramona (Rodney) Derrick, Frisco TX, La'Nita (James) Bond, Davenport IA, Elisa Reid (Freddie) Haynes, Crowley TX.

Sons, Vincent Reid, Muscatine, IA Terrance (Cindy) Reid, Rock Island Il, Christopher (Denise)Reid, Burkburnett TX, sister Joyce Smith-Silverman, brothers Cleotus Smith, Charles Smith, Hosea Lee Smith.

Host of grands and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and spiritual children.

Missionary Doris Reid was preceded in death by her mother and father, Cora Lee and Cleo Smith, sister Dora Lee Smith, and her daughter, Shirley Rene Box.

Special Thank you to The Ivy nursing staff that took care of our mother, and St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.