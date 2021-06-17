Menu
Missionary Doris Reid
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Missionary Doris Reid

April 15, 1940-June 9, 2021

Funeral services for Missionary Doris Reid will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Penetcostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley Street, Davenport. She departed this life on Wednesday, June 9, at the Ivy.

Missionary Doris Reid 81, born April 15, 1940 to Cleo and Cora Lee Smith, Cotton Plant Arkansas. She attended Cotton Plant Vocational High School where she enjoyed singing opera and obtained a scholorship of music. She also attended Sawyer Business College. State of Iowa child Care Home Certification of Registration Level 2

She married Pastor Taggart Charles Reid September 20, 1958 in Cotton Plant Arkansas. She received Christ at an early age and continued her journey as the First Lady of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ, as well as Shiliam Avenue Church of God in Christ - Waterloo, Iowa. She served as State Chairlady of Home In Foreign Mission, Iowa Jurisdiction. She was the Music and Fine Arts Director and enjoyed writing and directing plays, and teaching music for many years. Certificate of Excellence by Quad Cities Gospel Music and Arts Workshop, Inc.

She is survived by the love of her life Elder T.C Reid, Daughters, Ramona (Rodney) Derrick, Frisco TX, La'Nita (James) Bond, Davenport IA, Elisa Reid (Freddie) Haynes, Crowley TX.

Sons, Vincent Reid, Muscatine, IA Terrance (Cindy) Reid, Rock Island Il, Christopher (Denise)Reid, Burkburnett TX, sister Joyce Smith-Silverman, brothers Cleotus Smith, Charles Smith, Hosea Lee Smith.

Host of grands and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and spiritual children.

Missionary Doris Reid was preceded in death by her mother and father, Cora Lee and Cleo Smith, sister Dora Lee Smith, and her daughter, Shirley Rene Box.

Special Thank you to The Ivy nursing staff that took care of our mother, and St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pentecostal Church of God
1234 Ripley Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pentecostal Church of God
1234 Ripley Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family, my words can never fully express however, nothing will ever take away the wonderful memories of Missionary Reid . I remember her loving smile, encouragement whenever I showed up at the house, and singing. May your memories be ones that give you comfort and reminders of happier times as well. Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. As challenging as it may be remember , "Don´t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Then you will experience God´s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 ".Love you much, Kimberly
Kimberly V. Porter
June 28, 2021
Family, we are praying that GOD will give you strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. I pray that GOD will embrace you all in HIS Hands and hold you all close to HIS heart. WE LOVE YOU!!
Marques and Jereen Hardin
Family
June 21, 2021
Reid family, please know that our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. Stacey Hannah and family
Stacey Hannah
June 21, 2021
May God continue to keep you all during this hour of bereavement. Mother Reid touched so many lives during her revivals and we love and will miss her. Sincerest condolences to the entire Family.
Andrea Patterson
June 19, 2021
