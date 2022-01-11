Molly Galbraith Pruter

June 12, 1931-January 9, 2022

DAVENPORT-Molly Galbraith Pruter, age 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be left to Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weeertsfh.com

Molly was born June 12, 1931 in Sutton, Surrey, England to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. White. She married Arnold Pruter on October 22, 1953.

Molly loved and bred corgi dogs. She was a member of Lakeshore Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club and Treasurer of Scott County Kennel Club for 8 years.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Arnold; two sons, Donald (Vickie) Pruter and Rick (Dawn) Pruter; two grandchildren, Nic and Luke; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles White.