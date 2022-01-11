Menu
Molly Galbraith Pruter
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Molly Galbraith Pruter

June 12, 1931-January 9, 2022

DAVENPORT-Molly Galbraith Pruter, age 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be left to Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weeertsfh.com

Molly was born June 12, 1931 in Sutton, Surrey, England to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. White. She married Arnold Pruter on October 22, 1953.

Molly loved and bred corgi dogs. She was a member of Lakeshore Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club and Treasurer of Scott County Kennel Club for 8 years.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Arnold; two sons, Donald (Vickie) Pruter and Rick (Dawn) Pruter; two grandchildren, Nic and Luke; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles White.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
So sorry to hear of your lovely Molly passing I can see her cuddling with her beloved Corgis. My deep condolences Cindy
Cynthia Bailey
Family
January 14, 2022
So sorry to here about your mother you have our deepest sympathy.
Mike and Cindy Sampson
Other
January 13, 2022
I remember Molly and her corgis. What a delightful, bright and beautiful lady. Always happy and fun. How fabulous she had a 68 year marriage with Arnold. Much sympathy on your loss.
Debra Chard
Other
January 11, 2022
Don, so sorry to read of your Mother's passing. May she rest in peace.
Kent & Gerri Bowers
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the Pruter families
Jeff Maxfield
January 11, 2022
Don and family. I never had the pleasure of meeting your Mom but she must have been a great Mom, by the son, who was my friend and business associate so many years ago. May her soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed rest in God's loving peace. fitz
Kevin Fitzgerald
Friend
January 11, 2022
