Murray Claire Carney
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eggers Funeral Home - Boiling Springs
195 Rainbow Lake Rd
Boiling Springs, SC

Murray Claire Carney

September 4, 1937-June 5, 2021

Murray Claire Carney, 83, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Mr. Carney was a native of Davenport, Iowa, son of the late Bernard Joseph and Lillian Murray Carney. He attended St. Ambrose College and received a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Iowa. He did masters work in Electrical Engineering at University of Illinois. He began his engineering career at Sangamo Electric Company which was later acquired by Schlumberger Industries, North America. During his 38 year career, he became Director of Engineering for Automatic Meter Reading, North America. His team designed and developed automated meter reading systems for electric, water and gas meters in which he holds many patents.

Murray married Alice Martin on June 23, 1962- 59 years together! She is the daughter of the late Frank Anthony and Velma Jean Martin.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in both Seneca and Spartanburg, SC. Murray was a valued member of the Knights of Columbus, #6884 Council. He served on the committee for the annual golf tournament, benefiting The Special Olympics to honor his granddaughter, Kyah. He served in the Army Reserves. His favorite activities included golf, tennis and skiing. Spending time with his family made him happy. He enjoyed fast boat and car rides with them. Vacation trips were always to spend time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Michelle Cathleen Carney, MD, wife of David Kusher, PhD of Spartanburg; Rebecca Marie (Becky) Carney and partner Ann Travers of Deerfield, NH; son: Michael Joseph Carney and wife Cheryl Ericson of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Jesseca, Ian and Logan Kusher of Spartanburg; Emery, Bailey and Kyah Travers of Deerfield, NH; Kinsey and Ryland Carney of Charleston, SC; sister Bernice (Bonnie) Weiman of Davenport, IA; brother Gerald and wife Margot Carney of Lake Suzy, FL and Hatfield, PA; sister-in-law Janice Carney of Basalt, CO and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Lawrence Carney; and a brother-in-law: Joseph Weiman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Special Olympics NH with checks payable to SONH-Manchester Ski, P.O. Box 3598, Concord, NH 03302 or by calling 1-603-624-1250 for credit card donations. This honors his granddaughter, Kyah who shares his love of skiing. Also, donations may be made to: Knights of Columbus Special Olympics Golf Tournament at St. Gerard Majella Council 6884, 112 E. North Second Street, P.O. Box 725, Seneca, SC 29679.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC at a later date.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Murray was my manager for many years. He was able to read people and isolated you from upper management providing a pleasant and creative work environment. Away from work I considered him a friend and enjoyed time with his family.
Gary Morand
Friend
June 11, 2021
We will miss his wisdom, ability to diagnose a car problem over the phone, hugs that end with a gentle pat on the back and his quiet way of being present. Your love of family will carry on through your children.
Becky Carney
Daughter
June 10, 2021
