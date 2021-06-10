Murray Claire Carney

September 4, 1937-June 5, 2021

Murray Claire Carney, 83, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Mr. Carney was a native of Davenport, Iowa, son of the late Bernard Joseph and Lillian Murray Carney. He attended St. Ambrose College and received a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Iowa. He did masters work in Electrical Engineering at University of Illinois. He began his engineering career at Sangamo Electric Company which was later acquired by Schlumberger Industries, North America. During his 38 year career, he became Director of Engineering for Automatic Meter Reading, North America. His team designed and developed automated meter reading systems for electric, water and gas meters in which he holds many patents.

Murray married Alice Martin on June 23, 1962- 59 years together! She is the daughter of the late Frank Anthony and Velma Jean Martin.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in both Seneca and Spartanburg, SC. Murray was a valued member of the Knights of Columbus, #6884 Council. He served on the committee for the annual golf tournament, benefiting The Special Olympics to honor his granddaughter, Kyah. He served in the Army Reserves. His favorite activities included golf, tennis and skiing. Spending time with his family made him happy. He enjoyed fast boat and car rides with them. Vacation trips were always to spend time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Michelle Cathleen Carney, MD, wife of David Kusher, PhD of Spartanburg; Rebecca Marie (Becky) Carney and partner Ann Travers of Deerfield, NH; son: Michael Joseph Carney and wife Cheryl Ericson of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Jesseca, Ian and Logan Kusher of Spartanburg; Emery, Bailey and Kyah Travers of Deerfield, NH; Kinsey and Ryland Carney of Charleston, SC; sister Bernice (Bonnie) Weiman of Davenport, IA; brother Gerald and wife Margot Carney of Lake Suzy, FL and Hatfield, PA; sister-in-law Janice Carney of Basalt, CO and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Lawrence Carney; and a brother-in-law: Joseph Weiman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Special Olympics NH with checks payable to SONH-Manchester Ski, P.O. Box 3598, Concord, NH 03302 or by calling 1-603-624-1250 for credit card donations. This honors his granddaughter, Kyah who shares his love of skiing. Also, donations may be made to: Knights of Columbus Special Olympics Golf Tournament at St. Gerard Majella Council 6884, 112 E. North Second Street, P.O. Box 725, Seneca, SC 29679.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC at a later date.