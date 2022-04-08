Myra Praught

July 18, 1940-April 5, 2022

Myra Praught, 81, of Woodbine, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Generations, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Myra was born on July 18, 1940, in Rock Island, the daughter of Donald and Pearl (Thomas) Stickle. She married William Francis Praught in March of 1973. She was previously employed at the Rock Island Railroad as a labor foreman. Myra liked fishing and playing card. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, William; children, Darrell (Beline) Praught, Alabama, Tammy Newan Cash, Moline, Donald (Tracie) Praught, East Moline, Jeff (Mindy) Praught, Davenport, IA, Charles (Mandy) Praught, Indianapolis, IN, Suzanne (Troy) Tallman, DeWitt, IA, Shawn (Lily) Praught, Rock Island, Joseph (Melissa) Praught, Rising City, NE; 25 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons Kenneth Wayne Praught in 1982 and Jake Richard Praught in 2021; and her parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.