Myrna M. Cavanagh

January 31, 1933 - December 5, 2020

Maquoketa - Myrna M. Cavanagh, 87, of Maquoketa passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Delmar. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will take place immediately following her funeral mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Delmar. Dawson Funeral Services is assisting the family at this time. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Myrna Mae was born on January 31, 1933 in Toronto, Iowa to Fay and Elnora (Willert) Emerson. She graduated from Lost Nation High School. On July 16, 1966 she was united in marriage to Francis Cavanagh at St. Patrick's Church in Delmar. She had worked at Clinton Engines and Casey's General Store. Being a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Delmar and having a strong faith was something she took great pride in. She enjoyed going out to dinner, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons: Tom (Janae) Cavanagh of Cedar Rapids, John (Kelly) Cavanagh of Maquoketa, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews including a niece Jan Hamdorf of Wheatland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband on April 4, 1978, four sisters: Carol, Donna, Garla, Bonnie and a brother Roland.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in her honor.

