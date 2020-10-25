Myrna "Mardie" Yvonne Lloyd

February 10, 1941 - October 22, 2020

Davenport - Myrna "Mardie" Yvonne Lloyd, 79, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12 – 1pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Myrna was born on February 10, 1941 to Meredith and Ruth Likes in Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Gerald Lloyd and they shared 31 years together before he passed away. In her younger years, she owned the B&B Tavern in Davenport, Iowa. She loved taking care of children, she was a foster mother, a daycare provider, and would help any of God's children in need. Myrna was the type of friend who was always there when you needed her. Myrna could be found either at the casino playing the slot machines or at the BINGO hall having a great time. She loved to cook dinner for everyone, especially big holiday meals. Most of all, Myrna loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her children James E. Bell, Jr., Jonathan Gentry Young (Linda), Marlena Marschell Young, and Daniel Christopher Parker; grandchildren Breanna, Darius, Demetrius, Justis, Brooklyn, Aysha, Mia, Jada, Javon, Srinity, TJ, Audrianna, Celeste, Chase, Aiden, Cerina, Cydney, Eric, Jamie, and Chad; five great-grandchildren and her sister Mae Collier. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Lloyd and her sisters Faye Locke and Billie Ruth Haynes.

