Myron Eugene Thorberg

March 31, 2022

DAVENPORT-Myron Eugene Thorberg, 79, Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home following a lengthy struggle with dementia. Visitation is scheduled for 9 am on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held immediately after at 11 am on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Myron was born in Petersburg, NE and raised in Albion, NE. He was the son of Severin and Mabel Thorberg. He graduated from Albion High School in 1960. He graduated from Dana College in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He met his wife, Sheila McKinstry, at Dana College. They were married in 1964. They spent time living in Omaha, NE; Storm Lake, IA; and in Davenport, IA.

Myron was a district manager for Standard Oil, then owned his own Ace Hardware store, followed by selling commercial and long-term care health insurance. These were all wonderful jobs for him as he was able to use one of his greatest gifts, the art of conversation. He enjoyed vacationing at Leech Lake, MN and Lake Okoboji, IA where he was able to enjoy two of his favorite pastimes, boating and fishing. His favorite activities were woodworking, fixing things around the house, maintaining the yard, his annual cotton candy party for the neighborhood kids, and the joy of talking to other people. He was an avid Iowa State fan as well.

He is survived by his beloved children: daughter - Kristie Roberts, son - Eric (Megan) Thorberg, and grandchildren - Jadelyn, Otto, and Oscar. Myron was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sheila and brother, Henry Thorberg.