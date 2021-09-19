Nan R. Murphy

February 14, 1923-April 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Nan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 16, 2021. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Burial was at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Survivors include her children: Anne, Michael, Maureen (Matt) Mooney, Eileen, Kathleen (Francis Whitebloom), Colleen (Peter Crampton), Sharon, KellieAnn, Matthew (Amy Hammes), her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Nan's name to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Genesis Hospice.