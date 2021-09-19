Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nan R. Murphy
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021

Nan R. Murphy

February 14, 1923-April 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Nan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 16, 2021. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Burial was at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Survivors include her children: Anne, Michael, Maureen (Matt) Mooney, Eileen, Kathleen (Francis Whitebloom), Colleen (Peter Crampton), Sharon, KellieAnn, Matthew (Amy Hammes), her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Nan's name to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Genesis Hospice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Nan was a staple of Sacred Heart. Her smile will never be forgotten.
Sandy liagre
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results