Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy L. Jones

Nancy L. Jones

July 4, 1946-October 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nancy L. Jones, 74, of Davenport passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Davenport. Due to COVID, there will be no immediate services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.

Nancy was born July 4, 1946 in Davenport, the daughter of Gilbert and Helen (Whitaker) Prachar. She was united in marriage to Robert H. Jones on September 22, 1973. Prior to her retirement, Nancy worked as a secretary for Occidental Chemical Company in Buffalo, IA for 32 years.

She was a loving, generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She believed in helping others and supporting charities. She enjoyed spending time fishing with her husband, Robert of 47 years and caring for her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church of Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert, Davenport, her children: Todd (Susan) Saldivar, Marietta, GA, Jennifer (Dave) Jones-Gahagan, William Jones and Heather (Joel) Jones all of Davenport, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a brother, Charles (Gedone) Prachar, Florida. She is joined in heaven by her parents and a son, Mark Saldivar.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.