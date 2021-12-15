Nancy K. "Nan" Mark

January 18, 1942-December 10, 2021

Nancy K. "Nan" Mark, age 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Bettendorf, passed away at Solon Nursing Care Center in Solon, Iowa.

Born January 18, 1942 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the daughter of Lester and Arlene (Mager) Heisner, Nancy grew up in Frankfort, Illinois and graduated from Lincoln-Way High School and Eastern Illinois University.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, LeVerne F. Mark on March 21, 1964 at the Frankfort United Methodist Church. Nancy was an elementary school teacher until she became a stay-at-home mom. When her daughters were older, she briefly worked as a Relator for Ruhl and Ruhl and was a substitute teacher for the Davenport Community School District. Nan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She was also active in Hannah Circle and Bible Study through church. She also volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and the Friendly Thrift Center. Nan also loved to read, long walks with Vern, and bicycling – including riding RAGBRAI multiple years.

Survivors include her daughters, Sara Swanson (Chris) of Riverside and Jennifer Ferguson (Jerrett) of Solon; grandsons, Sam Ferguson, Nate Ferguson, Eric Swanson (Corinne), Travis Swanson (Abbey) and Justin Swanson (Erin); great-grandchildren, Chloe, Isabelle, Lorelei, Hadley, Piper, and Teddy Swanson; sister, Patricia Ficker of Tinley Park, Illinois and brother, Douglas Heisner (Linda) of Downers Grove, Illinois, sisters-in-law, Mary Barclay (Roger) of DeKalb, Illinois, and Jeanette Mark of Frankfort, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, brothers-in-law Arthur Mark and Joseph Ficker, and husband, LeVerne, preceded her in death.

Private committal services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery where Nancy will be laid to rest with her husband LeVerne. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials to Asbury United Methodist Church (Bettendorf, Iowa), Friendly Thrift Center (Davenport, Iowa) or Solon Nursing Care Center (Solon, Iowa). Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements for Nan.

Thoughts may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.