Nancy Marie Medd

January 15, 2021

IOWA CITY-Nancy Marie Medd, 96, of Iowa City, died on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Briarwood Healthcare Center, with her husband by her side.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Nancy's family will greet guests at the funeral home from 1:00 – 3:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the New Windsor Cemetery (PO Box 263; New Windsor, IL 61465).

Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob; their five children, Randy Medd of Middletown, MD, Deanne Roquet (Dave Geary) of Duluth, MN, Marcie Stark (Dave) of Madison, WI, Rick Medd (Michelle) of Clinton, IA, and Rob Medd (Ruth) of Coralville, IA; grandchildren: Peter Medd (Julie), Hannah Medd Rutzen (Ivan), Erin Geary (Andrea), Jesse Geary (Maria Princen), Nathan Stotlar (Keely), Chris Stark, Alison Booske (Kevin), Dalton Medd, Rob Medd (Jenn Kempe), Emily Medd (Emiliano Lasansky), and six great-grandchildren: Maya, Solomon, Teagan, Calum, Conner, and Henry; sisters-in-law Bert Medd of Moline, IL and Jean Medd of Bettendorf, IA, and numerous extended family and friends.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com