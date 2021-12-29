Nancy Pugh

February 21, 1946-December 27, 2021

The family of Nancy Andrea (Smith) Pugh, 75, is sad to announce her passing on December 27, 2021.

Nancy was born February 21, 1946 in Cherokee, IA to Howard and Maxine (Rohde) Smith. Nancy was the oldest of four siblings and spent her childhood years working on the family farm with her dad. She graduated from Willow High School in Quimby, IA and went on to attend Iowa State University where she met her partner, lover and future husband Dennis Pugh. She and Dennis were united in marriage on November 24, 1968 in Quimby, IA. After graduating from college and marrying Dennis the very next day, Nancy became a teacher at Bennett Community School in Bennett, IA where she taught German and Art for many years before retiring to raise her daughters.

Nancy thoroughly enjoyed farm work bailing hay, working the fields and tending cattle. The place near and dear to her heart on the family farm is the pasture land along Rock Creek where her ashes will be spread in the Spring. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, traveling, watching NBA basketball and shopping. Oh, how she loved to shop! Above all, she enjoyed spending time with Dennis and traveling to field trials with their Labrador Retrievers. Dennis and Nancy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2018 with family and friends at their home in Hurley, SD.

Left to honor her memory include her husband Dennis, her daughters Kara (Mike) Nagelmaker and Lesley Pugh, her sister Susan (Mark) Perrin and beloved grandchildren Bode and Noraleigh Nagelmaker. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Maxine Smith, her son Ryan Scott Pugh, her brother Scott Smith and sister Wendy Hunt.

Nancy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Pioneer Memorial in Viborg, SD, for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please light a candle in Nancy's memory. Donations may also be made to Pioneer Memorial - Memory Care, 315 N. Washington, Viborg, SD 57070. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker, SD.

hofmeisterjones.com