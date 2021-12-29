Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Pugh
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD

Nancy Pugh

February 21, 1946-December 27, 2021

The family of Nancy Andrea (Smith) Pugh, 75, is sad to announce her passing on December 27, 2021.

Nancy was born February 21, 1946 in Cherokee, IA to Howard and Maxine (Rohde) Smith. Nancy was the oldest of four siblings and spent her childhood years working on the family farm with her dad. She graduated from Willow High School in Quimby, IA and went on to attend Iowa State University where she met her partner, lover and future husband Dennis Pugh. She and Dennis were united in marriage on November 24, 1968 in Quimby, IA. After graduating from college and marrying Dennis the very next day, Nancy became a teacher at Bennett Community School in Bennett, IA where she taught German and Art for many years before retiring to raise her daughters.

Nancy thoroughly enjoyed farm work bailing hay, working the fields and tending cattle. The place near and dear to her heart on the family farm is the pasture land along Rock Creek where her ashes will be spread in the Spring. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, traveling, watching NBA basketball and shopping. Oh, how she loved to shop! Above all, she enjoyed spending time with Dennis and traveling to field trials with their Labrador Retrievers. Dennis and Nancy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2018 with family and friends at their home in Hurley, SD.

Left to honor her memory include her husband Dennis, her daughters Kara (Mike) Nagelmaker and Lesley Pugh, her sister Susan (Mark) Perrin and beloved grandchildren Bode and Noraleigh Nagelmaker. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Maxine Smith, her son Ryan Scott Pugh, her brother Scott Smith and sister Wendy Hunt.

Nancy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Pioneer Memorial in Viborg, SD, for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please light a candle in Nancy's memory. Donations may also be made to Pioneer Memorial - Memory Care, 315 N. Washington, Viborg, SD 57070. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker, SD.

hofmeisterjones.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Frau Pugh was my German teacher for four years at Bennett High School. But more than that she was a role model of a kind, funny, smart, productive woman. We felt we could talk to her about important things in our teenage lives. I remember throwing her a baby shower in class when she was expecting Kara. I am a better person because she influenced me. I will always think of her fondly.
Deanna Riedesel Blanchard
School
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Denny.
Sandy Swearinger
December 31, 2021
Nancy was a very nice lady. My deepest sympathy to Denny, his daughters and the rest of the family.
Phil McBroom
Work
December 30, 2021
Mrs. Pugh was a great teacher at Bennett High School. I enjoyed her German class very much. She was motivating and an excellent role model. I always enjoyed her classes. She was a leader I believe. May She Rest in His Peace, Pamela Rekemeyer Thompson
Pam Rekemeyer Thompson
School
December 29, 2021
Denny and family, sorry for your loss. We enjoyed every minute we spent with Nancy and Dennis! Rhonda and Tim Tisinger
Tim Tisinger
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results