Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy J. Voltz
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Nancy J. Voltz

September 21, 1931-March 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Nancy J. Voltz, 89, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Visitation will be at 12pm on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 2pm. The mortuary's address is 838 East Kimberly Road Davenport, Iowa. Nancy will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be dispersed in Nancy's name to various charities at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nancy was born on September 21, 1931 in Iowa City, Iowa to Benjamin and Christine (Thompson) Negus. She was a very giving and loving person that enjoyed brightening other's days. Nancy treasured her time with her family and was a very loving grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, sewing and traveling.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Doug (Sue) Voltz, Ken (Dianne) Voltz, and Barry (Tina) Voltz; grandchildren, Kyle (Nicole) Voltz, Saralyn Voltz, Beth Annin, Amanda (Justin) Smolinski, and Hannah Voltz; and great-grandchildren, Wade and Westin.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Negus; father, Art Bader; and brother, Tom Negus.

The family would like to thank Park Vista nurses and Genesis Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm sorry for your lose I worked with Nancy at Hancock Fabrics , wonderful to work with. May she rest in peace.
Sharon Vance
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results