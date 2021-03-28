Nancy J. Voltz

September 21, 1931-March 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Nancy J. Voltz, 89, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Visitation will be at 12pm on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 2pm. The mortuary's address is 838 East Kimberly Road Davenport, Iowa. Nancy will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be dispersed in Nancy's name to various charities at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nancy was born on September 21, 1931 in Iowa City, Iowa to Benjamin and Christine (Thompson) Negus. She was a very giving and loving person that enjoyed brightening other's days. Nancy treasured her time with her family and was a very loving grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, sewing and traveling.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Doug (Sue) Voltz, Ken (Dianne) Voltz, and Barry (Tina) Voltz; grandchildren, Kyle (Nicole) Voltz, Saralyn Voltz, Beth Annin, Amanda (Justin) Smolinski, and Hannah Voltz; and great-grandchildren, Wade and Westin.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Negus; father, Art Bader; and brother, Tom Negus.

The family would like to thank Park Vista nurses and Genesis Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.