Narola J. Grady

September 22, 1954-September 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Narola J. Grady, 66 of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, October 30 from 2-4 p.m. Memorials may be made to CFO Zone 2.

Narola 'Rolie' Grady was born September 22, 1954 in Scranton, IA and raised in the small town of Wesley. Her name, meaning "Little Flower", was Indian in origin as her mother's family had been missionaries to the Nagaland Indians in the early 1920s and 30s. She graduated from Northwestern College of Roseville, MN in 1976 with a degree in Bible & Ministry. She then went on to marry Michael Grady in 1980.

She was a mother, house-cleaner, secretary, speaker, and evangelist that loved to play piano and was an accomplished sight-reader. Her work in Camps Farthest Out (CFO) was a highlight to her and her career which brought her to many places and people the world over. Rolie's passion to know and love Christ was well-known by the many folks she met along the way.

Her outgoing personality and kindness translated into a comfortable environment that allowed her to connect with strangers in a short period of time, many that she considered friends on very short notice. She validated everyone who came her way and had an uncanny knack for finding other Iowans out and about in the rest of the world.

Her impression on other people was always one of giving and connection, which she loved. Very often, you would find her as the last person to leave a party, event, or church due to talking and losing track of time, often by both parties involved. She lived to make her faith and herself as accessible as possible to those who needed her and was a comfort to those who were blessed with her presence. She will be sorely missed, but we are glad that she is rejoicing in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Grady, son, Sean Grady, and her 4 siblings: Richard and Pat Jongewaard, Diana and Jahn Horgen, Ruthie and Gary Scheufele, & Bill and Lori Jongewaard. She was preceded in death by her firstborn son, Kyle Grady, mother, Helen Jongewaard, and father, Robert E. Jongewaard.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.