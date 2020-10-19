Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Natalie Hesse Regan

Natalie Hesse Regan

January 15, 1920 - October 17, 2020

Natalie Hesse Regan, 100, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.