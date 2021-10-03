Nolan Monay Sheppard

December 17, 1960-September 28, 2021

Nolan Monay Sheppard, 60, died September 28th at Genesis East. Cremation was accorded. Services are pending. He was born December 17, 1960, in Chattanooga, TN, to Mary Sheppard and Arthur Crawford. He graduated from Rock Island High, in 1978. Family meant everything to him. He married Sandra Lynn Young December 14, 1991.

Survivors include his wife, children, Katrina and LeAnne Binion, Nicole Robinson, Christopher Young, numerous grandchildren; siblings; Hattie and Aretha Crawford, and Taurean Sheppard, Sisters-in-law, Natalie (David) Young-Mathis, Roberta Young, and Veronica Haywood. A special angel awaits him: his son, Jeffery Nolan Sheppard.

View his full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.