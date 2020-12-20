Menu
Nora E. Geurink
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Nora E. Geurink

January 24, 1923-December 17, 2020

WALCOTT, IA-Nora E. Geurink 97, of Walcott, IA, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Walcott.

Nora was born in Webb, IA on January 24, 1923 to Charles and Anna (Rodenberg) Lange. Nora married Ellerd W. Geurink on October 2, 1945 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2005.

Nora and Ellerd farmed in Scott County, retiring in 1983. She was involved in many activities throughout her life and was a helping hand to many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nora is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter Shirley (Allen) Bird of Cheyenne, WY; son Larry (Bev) Geurink of Davenport; grandchildren: Anne (Steve) Prudhel of Tracy, CA, Susan (Leevi) Kanten of Cheyenne, WY, Nathan (Melissa) Geurink of Wheatland, IA and Kayelyn (Beau) Blake of Long Grove, IA; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Courtyard Estates of Walcott or Genesis Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carmella Mehrens
Friend
January 20, 2021
She will always be missed. Not a day will go by at work that i will be looking for her to give me a hard time.lol and her smile..
Rosalie Stephens
Friend
December 21, 2020
sorry to hear of Nora's passing...I think of the good times growing up and what great neighbors your family were to our family
jerald feuerbach
Friend
December 21, 2020
My prayers and sympathy to Shirley, Larry, and their families. Shirley and I go way back to our college days at UNI where we were roommates. I spent quite a few weekends with the Geurink family on their farm near Walcott. Nora was the most welcoming person I have ever known and a wonderful cook. I remember so vividly how she cared for her chickens. Through the years when Shirley was back to see her family, we would meet and have the best time catching up. The picture was taken in the summer of 2019 in a park in Dyersville. So young at heart! Nora will always have a special place in my heart. She will be missed.❤❤❤Elaine Reicks
Elaine Reicks
Friend
December 20, 2020
May happy memories bring you comfort. Our condolences to all.
Colleen, Squealer, & Tony Krebs
Friend
December 20, 2020
Larry, you have our condolences...
Duane & Bernice Meyer
December 19, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
December 18, 2020
