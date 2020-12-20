Nora E. Geurink

January 24, 1923-December 17, 2020

WALCOTT, IA-Nora E. Geurink 97, of Walcott, IA, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Walcott.

Nora was born in Webb, IA on January 24, 1923 to Charles and Anna (Rodenberg) Lange. Nora married Ellerd W. Geurink on October 2, 1945 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2005.

Nora and Ellerd farmed in Scott County, retiring in 1983. She was involved in many activities throughout her life and was a helping hand to many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nora is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter Shirley (Allen) Bird of Cheyenne, WY; son Larry (Bev) Geurink of Davenport; grandchildren: Anne (Steve) Prudhel of Tracy, CA, Susan (Leevi) Kanten of Cheyenne, WY, Nathan (Melissa) Geurink of Wheatland, IA and Kayelyn (Beau) Blake of Long Grove, IA; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Courtyard Estates of Walcott or Genesis Hospice.

