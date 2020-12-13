Norma R. Crandall

September 14, 1932-December 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Norma R. Crandall, 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on December 5, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family celebration of life service was held at Scott County Park. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials can be left to the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Norma was born on September 14, 1932 in Elgin, Iowa to Richard and Velma (Gruver) Miller. She was united in marriage to Robert "Dean" Crandall on June 20, 1951 in West Union, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2019. Norma was a homemaker and proud of it.

She enjoyed playing Bridge, she was an avid flower gardener, she liked playing chicken foot, and drives to Scott County Park. She played piano and loved to knit. She also enjoyed family trips across the United States. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed.

Those left to honor her memory, include, her children; Rebecca (Mike) Danner of Davenport, Son, Jeffrey (Sheila) Crandall of Davenport, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and a brother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, and a sister.