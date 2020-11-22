Norma "Louise" Hammonds

December 10, 1931-November 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Norma "Louise" Hammonds of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home. A private funeral service will be held at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Louise was born on December 10, 1931 in Mountain City, TN to Harry and Mary (Condrey) Stroupe. She was united in marriage to Charles Hammonds on July 9, 1949 in Johnson City, TN. He preceded her in death March 28, 2001.

She enjoyed surrounding herself with her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Harris, Gary (Sonya) Hammonds, Michael (Gloria) Hammonds; 1 grandson, Ryan Harris; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Harry, Bill, Glen, Larry; 3 sisters, Katheren, Pauline, Barbara; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, several brothers and sisters.