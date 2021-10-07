Norman Edward LeCompte

February 16, 1952-October 5, 2021

WALCOTT-Norman Edward LeCompte, age 69, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Norm was born on February 16, 1952, the son of Edward and Elsie (Joyce) LeCompte in Kentucky. He graduated from Shelby County High School in Shelbyville, Kentucky. After graduation, Norm enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country for four years. Norm married Patti Buhman on March 13, 1993 in Kentucky.

Norm worked as a Corrections Officer for the state of Kentucky and transported inmates across the country for TransCor America until moving to Walcott in 1992. He then worked for Blue Grass Steel for many years and later for Norfolk Iron and Metal, retiring in 2017. Norm enjoyed the outdoors, especially riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed reading westerns and war novels. Most of all, Norm loved spending time with his family.

Norman will be dearly missed by his wife, Patti; four half-sisters and one half brother, Jeanie, Shirley, Rita, Chris and Ed; his aunt, Shirley Gill of Shelbyville, Kentucky; his sister-in-law, Kelli (Steven) Butcher of Walcott; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Terri) Buhman of Durant, Iowa and William (Tammy) Buhman of Walcott; four nieces and nephews, Ryan (Sarah) Buhman, Raquel Butcher, Kayla Buhman, and Stevie Butcher; and three great nieces and nephews, Brody, Bryn, and Branch Buhman. He was preceded in death by his parents.