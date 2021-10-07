Menu
Norman Edward LeCompte
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Norman Edward LeCompte

February 16, 1952-October 5, 2021

WALCOTT-Norman Edward LeCompte, age 69, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Norm was born on February 16, 1952, the son of Edward and Elsie (Joyce) LeCompte in Kentucky. He graduated from Shelby County High School in Shelbyville, Kentucky. After graduation, Norm enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country for four years. Norm married Patti Buhman on March 13, 1993 in Kentucky.

Norm worked as a Corrections Officer for the state of Kentucky and transported inmates across the country for TransCor America until moving to Walcott in 1992. He then worked for Blue Grass Steel for many years and later for Norfolk Iron and Metal, retiring in 2017. Norm enjoyed the outdoors, especially riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed reading westerns and war novels. Most of all, Norm loved spending time with his family.

Norman will be dearly missed by his wife, Patti; four half-sisters and one half brother, Jeanie, Shirley, Rita, Chris and Ed; his aunt, Shirley Gill of Shelbyville, Kentucky; his sister-in-law, Kelli (Steven) Butcher of Walcott; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Terri) Buhman of Durant, Iowa and William (Tammy) Buhman of Walcott; four nieces and nephews, Ryan (Sarah) Buhman, Raquel Butcher, Kayla Buhman, and Stevie Butcher; and three great nieces and nephews, Brody, Bryn, and Branch Buhman. He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Walcott Cemetery
Walcott, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patti, so sorry for your loss. Norm was very funny and had a great attitude.
Deb & Mick Stender
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Norman. We remember him fondly as a member of our class. We would like to donate to any memorial fund if the family could let us know of their wishes.
Shelby County High School Class of 1971
School
October 8, 2021
RIP you ornery man. Gary and Cory loved you man. Such a good friend. Sorry for your loss Patty. Just down the road uf you need us.
Denise Peek
Friend
October 8, 2021
He was a good friend, I will miss him.
Steve L. Puck
Friend
October 8, 2021
Rest in peace
Ronda Saunders
Friend
October 7, 2021
Norm, you made my days at Casey's so much fun when you would come in. I loved our little jokes we had together . I will surely miss your ornery snide remarks. You were much loved by my whole family. Sorry we couldn't share that homemade shine, but we will have a drink in your behalf. Rest in peace my friend.
Ronda Saunders
Friend
October 7, 2021
Patti,Thinking of you.So sorry for your loss.
Kelly Studer
Friend
October 7, 2021
Patti, very sorry Norm passed away. He was special to you. Your Kentucky man.
Brenda Abel-Streicher
Friend
October 7, 2021
Patti ,sending love and prayers to you . I am so sorry for your loss .
Cindy Miedema
Friend
October 7, 2021
My sincerest condolences to see Norm's passing. He always was friendly and great to visit with. No one is truly gone when they are still in your heart, where he will be in many of us.
Colleen Krebs
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rip Norman. Even though I haven't seen you in years you'll always be remembered as one of my favorite cousins. Thoughts and prayers for your wife and siblings.
Steve LeCompte
October 6, 2021
Patti, our condolences and prayers to you and the family.
Jeff Farley
October 6, 2021
Patti
My heart breaks for you , praying for you and your family . Hugs ❤
Sheryl Smyth (Paulsen)
October 6, 2021
