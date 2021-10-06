Ordean "Bud" McDermott

May 30, 1925-September 25, 2021

CLINTON-Ordean "Bud" McDermott, 96, of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling, Illinois.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2:00-4:00pm at the Clinton AMVETS Post #28 Hall -1317 South 17th Street - Clinton. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Clinton AMVETS Post #28. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com

Ordean Keith McDermott was born on May 30, 1925 in Belmond, Iowa, the son of Charles "Mac" and Ursula (Lathrop) McDermott. He married Phyllis Jean Gugelmeyer on April 28, 1946; she passed away, September 29, 2011. He served in the United States Army during World War II.

Bud was employed at the Clinton Water Works Plant for 35 years retiring in 1987 as superintendent. He was a member of the Clinton AMVETS, Immulation Masonic Lodge, and the Odd Fellows. He enjoyed golfing and spending time at his cabin on the Wapsi catching fish.

Bud is survived by five children: Dean (Cindy) McDermott, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri; Sharon (Carl) Warren of Bozeman, Montana; Debra (Steve) Anderson of Golden, CO; Kurt (Carol) McDermott of Eldridge; and Barb (Ken) Zenger of Burr Ridge, IL; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and his brother: Ronald (Carol) McDermott of Bettendorf. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clinton AMVETS.