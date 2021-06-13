Pamela "Pam" Wanamaker

October 12, 1942-June 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-Pamela "Pam" Wanamaker, 78, of Bettendorf, IA, previously of Dallas, TX, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Bettendorf Health Care. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, with an hour visitation before, from 1:00 p.m., to 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Pam was born October 12, 1942, to Uriah and Virginia (Munsey) Binkley in Massachusetts. The family relocated to Florida where she met Barrett Ross Wanamaker. They married in December of 1961 and together had two daughters, Sandra and Sue. The couple later separated. Pam earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Education and worked as a teacher for 15 years until retiring, in the Dallas, TX area. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed volunteering for the Pioneers with AT&T. Other hobbies Pam loved were writing, drawing, painting, and reading Shakespeare.

Pam will be missed by her daughters, Sandy Hodgson of Geneseo, IL, and Sue Hillyer of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Christina Fulton of Denton, TX, Angelique Lund of Monroe, NC, Marc Hillyer of Davenport, IA, Rebecca Hillyer of Ankeny, IA, and Jeremy Hillyer of Bettendorf; two great grandchildren: Alexander & Jayden Brown of Denton, TX; and two sisters: Pat Kidd of Dallas, TX, and Priscilla Sanderson of National Park, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Ron Hodgson; and a half sister.