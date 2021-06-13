Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela "Pam" Wanamaker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Pamela "Pam" Wanamaker

October 12, 1942-June 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-Pamela "Pam" Wanamaker, 78, of Bettendorf, IA, previously of Dallas, TX, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Bettendorf Health Care. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, with an hour visitation before, from 1:00 p.m., to 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WeertsFuneral. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Pam was born October 12, 1942, to Uriah and Virginia (Munsey) Binkley in Massachusetts. The family relocated to Florida where she met Barrett Ross Wanamaker. They married in December of 1961 and together had two daughters, Sandra and Sue. The couple later separated. Pam earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Education and worked as a teacher for 15 years until retiring, in the Dallas, TX area. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed volunteering for the Pioneers with AT&T. Other hobbies Pam loved were writing, drawing, painting, and reading Shakespeare.

Pam will be missed by her daughters, Sandy Hodgson of Geneseo, IL, and Sue Hillyer of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Christina Fulton of Denton, TX, Angelique Lund of Monroe, NC, Marc Hillyer of Davenport, IA, Rebecca Hillyer of Ankeny, IA, and Jeremy Hillyer of Bettendorf; two great grandchildren: Alexander & Jayden Brown of Denton, TX; and two sisters: Pat Kidd of Dallas, TX, and Priscilla Sanderson of National Park, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Ron Hodgson; and a half sister.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As long time co-workers at AT&T, we had alot of good times especially after work. Praying for her family at this difficult time. RIP Pam
Vicki Davison
Work
June 13, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Dght´s Sandy & Sue & family. We had many good times back when in PWP together as our kids grew till she moved from Bettendorf. RIP Pam
Diane Ring
Other
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results