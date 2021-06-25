Patricia M. Braudt

February 27, 1937-June 22, 2021

PRINCETON-Patricia M. Braudt, 84, of Princeton, Iowa passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton. A private burial will be held at the McCausland Cemetery prior to the memorial service. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, June 28th, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the church. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to serve the Braudt family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Patricia Marie Braudt was born February 27, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Sarah (Cousins) Dannatt. She was an active member of 4H thru high school and graduated from Clinton High School in 1955. Pat went on to earn her teaching certificate at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. She married Jimmie Braudt at the Princeton Presbyterian Church on June 1, 1958.

Pat was a teacher. She taught at the North Scott Country School, second grade at West Union Elementary, first grade at the Newton Emerson Hough Elementary School, and in Clinton she taught third grade at Roosevelt Elementary and served as a substitute teacher. She also touched hundreds of children's lives as a preschool teacher at Kiddie Kampus Nursery School and then retired after serving for 18 years as Director of the YWCA Kindergarten Readiness Program. Pat was lovingly known as "Miss Pat."

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, past member of Princeton Presbyterian Church and served as a leader and board member for Marriage Enrichment, Inc. Pat was honored in 1995 as the YWCA Woman of Action. She was an avid reader and wrote two books: "Little Patsy's Stories" and "Journey Home." Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and friends and having people spend time at the HomePlace.

Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Braudt, residing in Princeton, Iowa; four children: Steven (Anne Lippincott) Braudt of Wilton, Iowa; Robert (Jocelyn) Braudt of Savage, Minnesota; Scott Braudt of Princeton, Iowa; and Dawn (Paul) Bleeker of Newton, Iowa. Grandchildren: Sarah (Brian) Thompson, Wright (Chelsea) Braudt, Cody Braudt, Christopher Braudt, Mackenzie Bleeker, Michaela Bleeker and Madison Bleeker; great grandchildren: Trent and Calla Thompson; and two sisters: Dorla Schroder of Princeton, Iowa and Beverly (Robert) Boyle of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial checks may be made out to HomePlace Ministries that will be directed to missions and ministries that Pat loved.