Patricia L. Carnes

March 2, 1948-June 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services celebrating the life of Patricia L. Carnes, 73, of Davenport, will be at Noon on Friday, July, 2, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials maybe made to the family.

Mrs. Carnes passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Good Samaritan, Davenport.

Patricia Lee Mathews was born on March 2, 1948 in New Bern, NC, a daughter of Roy Henry and Lucille Lillian (Hall) Mathews. She was united in marriage to Roger Fuller on February 12, 1965 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2007. She then married William Carnes on September 15, 2008 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2016. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Patricia had been a pastor for several area churches over the years as well as owning a cleaning business. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, reading, puzzles, spending time with her beloved grandchildren, music from the 50s and 60s, making people laugh, and her parakeets. She was a "hugger" and it's been said that getting a hug from her was the highlight of that person's day.

Those left to honor her memory include daughters Tammie (John) Stanley, Davenport, Tamara (Anthony) Fuller-Hollingshed, Davenport; son Tim (Tiffany) Fuller, Eldridge; grandchildren Jharee, Chris, and Julion Hollingshed, Sydney and Addison Fuller, Ashley Moffett, Eliesha Schroeder, Devon Gaffney, and Freddy Reatherford; seven great grandchildren; sister Royann Mathews, Moline; brother Rich (Lynn) Mathews, Centerville, IA; and caretaker and special friend Karla Bell.