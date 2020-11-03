Menu
Patricia Carpenter Knight
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Patricia Carpenter Knight

February 7, 1942-October 27, 2020

Patricia A. Carpenter Knight, 78, of Florida formerly of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 4pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks and social distancing will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital, FL.

Pat was born February 7, 1942 in Moline, the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Pysson) Peel. She married Richard Carpenter on July 22, 1961 in Moline. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2008. She married Robert Knight on September 28, 2010 in East Moline.

Pat worked at Moline Community Health Care Center. She previously worked at John Deere Insurance.

Pat was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Christ the King Church and the East End Club, Moline. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and her family.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; sons, Robert (Joann) Carpenter, Clearwater, FL and James (Tari) Carpenter, Brandon, FL; stepsons, Randy (Kim) Knight, AZ and Junyer Knight, CO and grandchildren, Evan, Molly, Abigail and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL 61265
Nov
5
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL 61265
Nov
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
, Moline, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
