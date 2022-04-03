Menu
Patricia Ruth Dettlaff

Patricia Ruth Dettlaff

April 1, 1938-March 26, 2022

Patricia Ruth Dettlaff passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on March 26, 2022 with her loving husband John, son Gregory and granddaughter Tabetha by her side. She was born in Davenport Iowa on April 1, 1938 to Leonard and Norma (Koch) Johnston. She attended Sacred Heart Cathedral Schools, and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in 1956, Davenport, Iowa. She married John Josef Dettlaff on December 14, 1957 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Pat was devoted to her family, faith and friends. She loved clog dancing, golfing, jewelry making, crafts, travel, the Minnesota Vikings, wintering in The Villages, Florida, but her first love was Family Genealogy.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Norma, brother Daniel Johnston, brothers-in-law, Gerald McClanahan, Richard Koehler, Donald Schoo, Michael Dettlaff, and son Daniel Dettlaff, May they rest in peace.

Pat will be sadly missed by her husband of 65 years John, son Gregory, two sisters Nancy and Judy, brother and sister-in-laws, Charlie, Sue, Judy, Barb, Granddaughters Stephanie (Adam), Heidi (Tyler), Tabetha, Lilleah (Corey), grandson Josef, and her seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to: Washburn McReavy Warness Brothers, Bloomington MN Chapel.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date at St. Edwards Catholic Church Bloomington, MN


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
