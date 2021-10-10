Patricia Robinson Dodson

October 23, 1937-October 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia Robinson Dodson (Pat), 83, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on October 2, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA, after an extended illness.

Patricia was born on October 23, 1937, in rural Lawrence County, Tennessee, the daughter of George W. and Dora A. (Reeve) Robinson. The youngest of nine children, she learned early the value of family and hard work while growing up on the family cotton farm.

After graduating from Lawrenceburg High School, she moved to Illinois where she began a decades-long career as a legal and executive secretary. During this time, she met Joseph D. Dodson. They were married on September 3rd, 1960, and together they raised their two children in the Chicago suburbs.

Patricia's primary focus throughout her life was her faith in Christ and caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, frequently inviting family and friends for elaborate dinners. She will be remembered as a woman who demonstrated her faith daily through gentleness, kindness, generosity, and love for her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Dodson, Davenport, IA; children, Brian (Brigid) Dodson, Duncansville, PA, and Suzanne (Nathan) Brewer, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Steven Dodson, Matthew Dodson, Sarah Brewer, and Abigail Brewer; brother, William Charles (Juanita) Robinson, Toluca, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W., and Dora A. (Reeve) Robinson, and siblings, Daniel Robinson, Noah Robinson, Lucy Sides, Pernie Brewer, Rosamond Robinson, Evelyn Robinson, and Iva Gibson.

A private family burial will take place in Oakhill Cemetery, Watseka, Illinois.