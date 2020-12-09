Menu
Patricia Ann Hass
FUNERAL HOME
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Patricia Ann Hass

August 16, 1937 - December 6, 2020

Patricia Ann Hass, 83, of Donahue, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private burial services will follow. Memorials may be made to the family.

Patricia was born August 16, 1937 in Davenport, the daughter of Howard "Buck" & Emiline (Martens) Dailey. She was united in marriage to Don A. Hass on June 7, 1958 in Dixon, Iowa.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, particularly flowers, collecting antiques, decorating and spending time with her family and friends. She adored the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Don; her daughters, Jill Halligan of Blue Grass and Amy (Joe) Hammen of Urbandale; her grandchildren, Jacob (Brandi) Halligan, Joshua Halligan (JaNaye Norman), Parker (Molly) Hammen and Clayton Hammen (Ashley Schooley); her great grandchildren, Aalexis Halligan and Logan Halligan and one great-grandchild expected soon.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Howard "Bud" & Jan Dailey; her son-in-law, Patrick Halligan; and her great-granddaughter, Halle Ann Hammen.

Patricia's funeral services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Patricia's obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com and clicking the link on the bottom of her page at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral Home
130 N. 2nd St., Eldridge, IA
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She is still missed by her family and friends ! May she rest in peace.
Jack and Jean Schinckel
December 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Patricia's passing. We didn't realize that she was having health issues. May God give you comfort and peace! Jack and Jean Schinckel
Jean & Jack Schinckel
December 11, 2020
Our family's thoughts and prayers are with the Hass extended family.
Scott Cole
December 9, 2020
Annette Hughes
December 9, 2020
Annette Hughes
December 9, 2020
