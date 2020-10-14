Patricia 'Patty' Lowry

September 28, 1945-October 9, 2020

BETTENDORF-Patricia 'Patty' Lowry, 75, of Bettendorf, IA passed away peacefully at Genesis East, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary in Davenport, IA. Visitation will be noon to 2:00 P.M. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Patty was born on September 28, 1945 in Red Oak, IA to Robert and Doris (Walter) Clarke. Patty was united in marriage to Jack Lowry on May 16, 1979. She enjoyed many years as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patty enjoyed Angel Trees Ministries through her church. She loved arts, crafts, and her dogs. Her greatest love was her family.

Those left to cherish Patty's memories are her husband, Jack Lowry of Bettendorf, IA; daughters, Terry (Eric) Totherow of Bettendorf, IA, Stacey Ward of Tea, SD, and Wendy (Adam) Padavich of Davenport, IA; sons, Scott (Brilynn) Lowry of Jacksonville, TX and Johnathan (Amber) Lowry of New Boston, IL; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Clarke; sisters, Shirley and Denise; and grandson, Matthew Lowry.